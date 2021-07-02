Security Paper Market Projected to Register 5.42% CAGR to 2026 | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report – De La Rue PLC, Fedrigoni Group, Security Paper Limited, Goznak, Document Security System, Giesecke+Devrient,

Global Security Paper Market is valued approximately USD 11.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.42% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Security Paper’s growth is driven by the need to maintain integrity of documents across business units. As it refers to mark, signs, or watermarks that can be used to authentication of original documents. Moreover, security papers may also come in the form of paper fibers and substrates that can be used to identify if the document has been tampered or fraudulent. The security paper market is witnessed to expand as business processes use multiple documentations. It is expected that the key players of improved and reliable security papers would result the growth of the global market for security papers. The expansion of infrastructure modernization, large population-based and cash-based payments, estimated to increase the tremendous growth of security paper market over the forecasted period of 2019-2026.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Giesecke+Devrient

De La Rue PLC

Fedrigoni Group

Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited

Real Casa De La Moneda (FNMT_RCM)

Security Paper Limited

Goznak

China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation (CBPM)

Drewsen Spezialpapiere GmbH & CO. Kg

Document Security System

The regional analysis of global Security Paper market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing tourism industry, economic stability, increasing incomes, and infrastructure. High demand for security papers in the region is attributed to the increased spending on legal services such as documentation, litigation, and licensing. Factors such arising disposable income, increasing awareness among the customers and companies about the document security create lucrative growth prospects for the Security Paper market across the Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Substrates

Watermarks

Threads

Holograms

Others

By Application:

Bank Notes

Passports

Identity Card

Certificates

Legal & Government Documents

Cheques

Stamps

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

