Service Handgun Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2027 – Lead by Baretta, Remington Arms Company, SIG SAUER, Smith and Wesson and Sturm, Ruger & Co

The service handguns are the one which is issued to defense and law enforcement personnel. The replacement of handguns with advance revolvers and pistols has many advantages such as all pistols will be configurable to receive silencers, and has standard as well as extended capacity magazines. They are compact, easy to secure handguns ideally used for defending one’s own home. This trend is anticipated to continue posing significant growth opportunity for service handguns market players globally.

The growing defense budgets of developing countries as well as the evolving economies enhance the replacement of the aging handguns which increase with their law enforcement, and armed forces are the substantial drivers for the growth of the service handgun market. The boosting demand for light weapons and associated accessories is creating opportunities for the service handgun market in the coming years.

Top Dominating Key Players :

1. Baretta

2. ceska zbrojovka uhersky brod

3. Colt’s Manufacturing Company, LLC

4. FN HERSTAL

5. GLOCK Ges.m.b.H.

6. Heckler and Koch

7. Remington Arms Company LLC

8. SIG SAUER

9. Smith and Wesson

10. Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

The global service handgun market is segmented on the type, material, and safety. Based on type, the market is segmented into revolver, and pistol. On the basis of material, the market of segmented into steel, aluminium, and polymer. Similarly, based on safety the market is segmented into grip, drop, and manual.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global service handgun market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The service handgun market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting service handgun market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s five force analysis globally.

