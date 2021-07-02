Shrink Sleeve Labels – Global Market Outlook 2017-2026 | Klockner Pentaplast, CCL Industries , Polysack Ltd, Berry Plastics

According to Publisher, the Global Shrink Sleeve Labels Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are flexibility, capability, and convenient labelling. However, with the growing environmental concerns and the increase in the need for diminishing pollution acts as restraints for the market growth.

Shrink sleeves are a relatively new type of label and are quickly gaining use for product packaging in a variety of markets. Manufacturers print sleeves on a digital or flexographic press, with text on the inside of the shrink sleeves. The sleeve is then slipped over a container and tightened around the container using heat (heat-shrunk). The label then conforms to the surface of the container.

Some of the key players in Shrink Sleeve Labels market include , Huhtamaki OYJ, NCL Graphic Specialties, General Press Corporation, MacFarlane Group UK Ltd, Bonset America Corporation, Paris Art Label Company Inc, Yupo Corporation, Precision Press, Hammer Packaging, Fuji Seal International Inc, and Fort Dearborn Company.

Types Covered:

– Paper

– Plastic

– Films

– Labels

End Users Covered:

– Health Care

– Home and Personal Care

– Food and Beverage

– Cosmetic

– Pharmaceuticals

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, By Type

6 Global Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, By End User

7 Global Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

