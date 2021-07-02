Smart Highway Market: How the Business Will Grow in 2027 Prominent Players: Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco, Heijmans, Huawei, IBM, Kapsch, Nippon Koei, Schneider Electric

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Smart highway and smart road are developed to work on illuminating the road such as traffic light, street lighting to improve the operation of autonomous and connected vehicles. It helps to monitor the traffic levels, condition of the road, and the speed of vehicles. The increasing trend towards the automation and adoption of smart cities has boosted the smart highway market. Additionally, the increase in investment in the infrastructure of highways is also catalyzing market growth.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Rising need of smart transport management system, better and sustainable highways is driving the smart highway market. Further, the growing demand for safer roads and a decrease in traffic congestion is also driving the market growth. However, inaccurate information, lack of technical knowledge amongst the drivers are hindering the market growth. The development in the travel sector and the need for transport infrastructure is creating opportunities for the smart highway market.

Key players profiled in the report include Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco systems Inc, Heijmans N.V., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, IBM Corporation, Kapsch AG, Nippon Koei Co., Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Transstroy

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Smart Highway Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart highway market with detailed market segmentation by technology, services and geography. The global smart highway market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart highway market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global smart highway market is segmented on the basis of technology and services. Based on technology, the market is segmented as smart transport management system, smart traffic management system, communication system, monitoring system, and others. On the basis of the services the market is segmented into professional services and managed services

