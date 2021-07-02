Smart Inhalers Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2027 | Key Players: GlaxoSmithKline plc, Adherium Ltd., Vectura Group plc, Novartis AG, Findair Sp. z o. o., Cohero Health, Crux Product Design Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals, 3M, and Amiko Digital Health Limited

The global smart inhalers market expected to be US$ 1,094.26 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 8,033.21 Mn by 2027.

The market for smart inhalers is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing levels of air pollution as well as the rise in the smoking habits, rising prevalence of asthma and COPD across the globe and growing geriatric population. In addition, growth in the global healthcare market and increasing usage of smartphones, tablets & pads are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the smart inhalers market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Adherium Ltd., Vectura Group plc, Novartis AG, Findair Sp. z o. o., Cohero Health, Crux Product Design Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals, 3M, and Amiko Digital Health Limited.

The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the smart inhaler market. During December 2018, GlaxoSmithKline plc and Pfizer Inc signed an agreement in order to combine their consumer health businesses into a new world-leading Joint Venture. This agreement has helped the companies to offer better services to its customers across the globe.

Inhalers segment is expected to grow the market for smart inhalers over the forecast period for product segment.

Global smart inhalers market, based on the product, was segmented as, nebulizers and inhalers. In 2018, the inhalers held the largest share of the market, by product. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Inhalers are widely used in respiratory disorders such as asthma and COPD. They are available in various forms such as manually-actuated pressurized metered-dose inhalers, breath-actuated pressurized metered-dose inhalers, dry powder inhalers, and mist inhalers. The use of the type of inhaler highly depends on the intensity of the respiratory disorder and the need for its diagnosis.

