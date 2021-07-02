Smart Pneumatic Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Offering, Technology, Industry and Region

Pneumatics makes use of gas or pressurized air. Pneumatic systems used in industry are powered by compressed air or inert gases. Pneumatics is also used in dentistry, construction, mining, and other areas.

The “global Smart Pneumatic Market analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductors industry with a special focus on the global smart pneumatic market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the smart pneumatic market with detailed market segmentation by component, type and industry. The global smart pneumatic market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart pneumatic market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Smart pneumatic market.

The smart pneumatics is heavily influenced by driving factors such as growing awareness toward predictive maintenance, penetration of digitization and iiot, demand for intelligent pneumatics due to remote monitoring capabilities, need for wireless infrastructure to maintain/monitor equipment in plants and stringent environmental and safety regulations in energy industry boosts the market growth. However, the high initial investments in valve projects, lack of a common platform for ZigBee, Profibus, and ethernet and lack of standardized certifications and government policies are impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

Leading Key Players:

Bimba Manufacturing Company

Bosch Rexroth AG

Eaton

Emerson Electric Co

Festo Group

Ingersoll-Rand plc,

Metso Corporation

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Rotork

Thomson Groups

The global smart pneumatic market is segmented on the basis of component, type and industry. Based on component type the market is segmented as hardware, software and services. Further the software is segmented as data integration, diagnostic reporting and parameter calculation. Based on type the market is segmented as smart pneumatic valves, smart pneumatic actuators and smart pneumatic modules. On the basis of the industry the market is segmented as oil & gas, energy & power, water & wastewater, automotive, semiconductor, food & beverages and chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart pneumatic market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart pneumatic market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting smart pneumatic market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the smart pneumatic market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the smart pneumatic market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from smart pneumatic market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for smart pneumatic in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the smart pneumatic market.

The report also includes the profiles of key smart pneumatic companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

