Smart Robot Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2018-2025 and Focusing on Top Key Players – ABB, iRobot Corporation, Grey orange , Epson America, Rethink Robotics, KuKa

Smart robot is designed to carry out various operations without interference of the humans. A smart robot uses an artificial intelligence (AI) system that can learn from its environment and its experience. Smart robots can collaborate while working together as well as learning from the behavior of humans.

Flexibility & scalability in operation along with the high performance fuels the growth of the smart robot market. With the development of smart technologies, new types of humanoid robots have the ability to feel materials. These types of humanoid robots can feel with the help of sensors, software, and actuators. These smart technologies can identify different materials by touching them.

Growth in industrial automation, advancement of robotics for connected and digital world, and strong government funding for automation solutions are driving the market. In addition, development in automotive sector, strong government funding for factory automation solution is fueling the growth of the smart robot market. However, high manufacturing cost, insecure connections with robots, difficulty of reprogramming, regular maintenance and software updates of the system restrict the market. Moreover, rise in developments of smart homes and increase in concern of workplace safety are expected to provide lucrative opportunities in future.

Major Key Players of the Smart Robot Market are:

ABB, iRobot Corporation, Grey orange , Epson America, Rethink Robotics, KuKa, F&P Personal Robotics, SoftBank Robotics, Yaskawa Electric, Cyberdyne, and Fanuc

Major Types of Smart Robot covered are:

Hardware

Sensor

Gyroscope

Microphone

Accelerometer

Tilt Sensor

Force/Torque sensor

Position Sensor

Vision/Image Sensor

Others

Actuator

Power Source

Control System

Others (Body Material)

Software

Major Applications of Smart Robot covered are:

Welding& painting

Assembling & disassembling

Mobility

Security

Cleaning

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Smart Robot consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Smart Robot market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Smart Robot manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Smart Robot with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Robot Market Size

2.2 Smart Robot Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Robot Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart Robot Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Robot Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Robot Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Smart Robot Sales by Product

4.2 Global Smart Robot Revenue by Product

4.3 Smart Robot Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Smart Robot Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Smart Robot industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

