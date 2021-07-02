Steel Fiber Market Register a Hugh Growth in Construction Industry by 2026 | Global Analysis and Forecast Report with Key Players – Bekaert, Fibro Metals, Nippon Seisen, Green Steel Group, Spajic Doo, R. Stat, Arcelor Mittal,

Global Steel Fiber is valued approximately USD 2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The steel fibers are the manufactured fibers which mainly composed of steel, steel-coated plastic, plastic-coated steel, or a steel core covered with other metals. Steel fiber transforms a brittle material into a more ductile one. The market growth is driven by the nature of Steel fibers towards load bearing, superior crack control, high fatigue resistance, etc. The stainless-steel fibers are widely used by various consumer and industrial applications such as construction, transportation, and mining. The increasing growth of mining, construction, and transportation industry witness in expanding the growth of steel fiber market over the forecast period of 2019-2026. The fiber is primarily used in the concrete reinforcement of the substantial properties of steel fiber reinforced concrete (SFRC) such as its superior resistance to cracking and crack propagation, which increase the quality of structure and also maintain the economic value. This is likely to fuel the demand for steel fiber in the construction sector has driven to rise the growth of market globally.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Arcelor Mittal

Bekaert

Fibro Metals

Nippon Seisen

Zhejiang Boean Metal Products

Green Steel Group

Spajic Doo

Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber Manufacturing

R. Stat

Stewols India

The regional analysis of global Steel Fiber is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world. Factors such as,high impact resistance, greater fatigue endurance, reduced maintenance cost, reduced spalling joint edges, strong joints, and longer useful working life enhance the growth of steel fiber over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hooked Steel Fiber

Straight Steel Fiber

Crimped Steel Fiber

Deformed Steel Fiber

Others

By Manufacturing Process:

Cut Wire/ Cold Drawn

Slit Sheet

Melt Extract

Others

By Application:

Concrete Reinforcement

Composite Reinforcement

Refractories

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Steel Fiber in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

