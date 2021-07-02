Surety Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2019 to 2027 | AmTrust Financial Services, Crum & Forster, CNA Financial, American Financial Group, Liberty Mutual Insurance

In terms of revenue, the global Surety Market is expected to grow to US$ 28.77 billion by 2027 from US$ 15.33 billion in 2018. The demand for surety is highly propelled with the increasing demand for restoration of ageing infrastructure of developed economies worldwide. However, shortage of skilled professionals in the surety industry is restraining the Surety Market growth to certain extent. The global Surety Market is highly fragmented with local players, banks and global companies operating in the market. Also, major and small players are trying to come up with innovative solutions to attract a large base of customers.

Some of the key players of Surety Market:

AmTrust Financial Services, Crum & Forster, CNA Financial, American Financial Group, The Travelers Indemnity, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Hartford Financial Services Group, HCC Insurance Holdings, IFIC Surety Group, Chubb Limited

On the basis of bond type, contract surety bond is the leading segment of the global Surety Market. In the construction industry, contract surety bond is highly used particularly for public construction projects. Contract Surety Bond is also known as contractor bond; contract bond is a type of surety bond that is used by the investors and developers in the construction business, as a guarantee that the terms and condition of the contract will be fulfilled. The contract bond protects against the losses incurred due to the contractor’s failure to complete the project or meet the contract specification. Surety providers evaluate the principal builder’s financial merits and charge a premium in accordance with the likeness of occurrence of an adverse event.

The overall Surety Market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Surety Market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global Surety Market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Surety industry.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Surety consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Surety market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Surety manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Surety with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Surety Market Landscape

4. Surety Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5. Surety – Global Market Analysis

6. Surety Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Bond Type

7. Global Surety Market – Geographical Analysis

8. Industry Landscape

9. Competitive Landscape



10. Surety Market, Key Company Profiles

10.1 Amtrust Financial Services, Inc.

10.1.1 Key Facts

10.1.2 Business Description

10.1.3 Financial Overview

10.1.4 Swot Analysis

10.1.5 Key Developments

10.2 Crum & Forster

10.2.1 Key Facts

10.2.2 Business Description

10.2.3 Financial Overview

10.2.4 Swot Analysis

10.2.5 Key Developments

10.3 Cna Insurance Group.

10.3.1 Key Facts

10.3.2 Business Description

10.3.3 Financial Overview

10.3.4 Swot Analysis

10.3.5 Key Developments

Appendix

