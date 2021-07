Tactical UAV Market- General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries , Elbit Systems , Boeing, Textron , Lockheed Martin , BlueBird Aero Systems , Leonardo SpA, and Aeronautics

Tactical UAV is an aircraft which can fly independently based on pre-programmed flight program with automation systems. These are currently deployed for numerous missions, which consist of attack and reconnaissance roles. There are various types of tactical UAV’s available in the market such as close-range (CR) UAVs, medium-range endurance (MRE) UAVs, short-range (SR) UAVs, low-altitude deep penetration (LADP) UAVs, medium-range (MR) UAVs, and low-altitude long-endurance (LALE) UAVs. All these types of tactical UAVs are being used for military, homeland security, civil & commercial, and others type of securities. The growing inclination for modern warfare techniques by defense forces, and rising deployment of UAVs for aerial remote sensing are some of the major drivers of tactical UAV market.

The several issues associated with the acceptance of UAVs politically and socially, and shortage of skilled & trained workforces for operating UAVs are some of the factors which may hamper the tactical UAV market. However, the increasing technological developments of drone payloads, and mounting usage of UAV’s to fight terrorism across various region are creating opportunities which will increase the demand of tactical UAV in the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

1. DJI

2. General Atomics

3. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

4. Elbit Systems Ltd.

5. Boeing

6. Textron Inc.

7. Lockheed Martin Corporation

8. BlueBird Aero Systems Ltd.

9. Leonardo SpA

10. Aeronautics Ltd.

Tactical UAV Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Tactical UAV Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Tactical UAV Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2025, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

