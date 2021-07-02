Ultrasonic Homogenizers Market-Driving the Growth for ultrasonic homogenizers during the forecast period Till 2027

Recent report published by research nester titled “GlobalUltrasonic Homogenizers Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global Ultrasonic Homogenizers market in terms of market segmentation by modality, by homogenizer working, by end-user industries and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global ultrasonic homogenizers market is segmented by modality into bench-top and hand-held; by homogenizer working into batch homogenizers and continuous homogenizers; by end-user industries into fuel industry, food industry, cosmetics, lubricant & coating, chemical industry, medical industry and others and by regions.

In 2016, U.S Agriculture Department published a data regarding food expenditure by countries across the globe which depicts the rising global food demand dominated by India by 20.5% and followed by other countries. This rise in food expenditure is rising the demand for processed food which in turn is estimated to propel the demand for Ultrasonic Homogenizers Market and is anticipated to mask a significant CAGR during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

The global ultrasonic homogenizers market is observing vivid growth on the back of increasing demand of physical cell lysing equipment in the market. Advancements in bioprocess industry in the past few years and growing technological explorations is projected to drive ultrasonic homogenizers market besides the wide range of functions of ultrasonic homogenizers in an immense range of applications such as ingredients extraction, production of the finest emulsions with minimal droplet size, DNA/chromatin cutting or lysis and others during the forecast period.

As an industrially developed region, North America is panned to observe extensive growth in ultrasonic homogenizers market on account of rising ultrasonic homogenizer’s usage in cosmetics and food processing industry. North America is estimated to be followed by Asia Pacific in terms of consumption due to expanding ultrasonic homogenizer’s requirements in chemical, medical and coating industries. Europe is expected to propel demand and positively impact ultrasonic homogenizer market growth over the forecast period on the back of increasing ultrasonic homogenizer application for emulsified diesel fuel production.

Increasing Applications with Growing Food and Biotechnology Industry

The rising demand for ultrasonic homogenizers for small vessel area accompanying high energy for various processes such as DNA shearing and others are expected to drive the market rapidly over the forecast period. Growing food and dairy industry with technological advancements is estimated to propel the ultrasonic homogenizers market across the globe. Ultrasonic homogenization provides the features of dispersing, mixing, extraction, chemical reaction and size reduction for industrial as well as laboratory purposes. While ultrasonic batch homogenizers can be used for laboratory purposes continuous ultrasonic homogenizers are used for industrial purposes.

Rise in Usage on Account of Better Efficiency

Application of ultrasonic homogenization in energy efficient and effective functions under intense stress and high shear to liquid and powder mixtures, simply liquids and slurries is anticipated to drive the ultrasonic homogenizers market significantly over the forecast period.

However, cost constraints associated to the maintenance of ultrasonic homogenizers is anticipated to sluggish the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, ultrasonic homogenizers can’t be used for samples that are not submerged in liquids or are mostly solid.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Ultrasonic Homogenizers market which includes company profiling of BioLogics Inc., Branson Ultrasonics, Hielscher, OMNI International, Bandelin, Fisher Scientific, Topas GmbH, Sonic Corporation, Nanjing Hanzhou Technologies and NingBo Scientz Biotechnology and other prominent players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments.

On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Ultrasonic Homogenizers market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

