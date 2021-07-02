USA HVAC Motors Market Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2021

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the United States of America (USA) HVAC motors market that anticipates an increase for this market at 7.5% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period that would end in 2021. By value, the market has been figured to be worth the US $17, 257 mn by the end of the forecast period.

Analyzing the market structure, this report evaluates the future growth potential of the market. It assesses the strategies of the key players in the market and supports the competitive developments like joint ventures, new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, research and developments (R&D) in the market.

The factors helping the USA HVAC motors market growth include the utility, features, demand for the workers’ safety and demand for efficient energy management. Regarding utility, HVAC systems are essential in industrial and office buildings to manage the costs of heating and cooling. Their requirement is more in the large structures where different temperature zones throughout the building are required. Motors are used extensively in HVAC systems. Investing in the variable speed drives for motors to reduce speed and save energy does have benefits.

Leading Players

The key players in the USA HVAC motors market include Baldor Motors (USA), Fasco Motors (USA), Genteq Motors (USA), Marathon Electric Motors (India), and US Motors (USA).

Industry Segmentation

The USA HVAC motors market can be segmented on the basis of application, type, and lastly, region. The application-based segmentation segments this market into the air conditioner, air handler, fan powered terminal unit, furnace, heat pump, unitary applications, ventilator, and water source heat pump (WSHP). By type, the market has been segmented into condenser fan motors, chiller/cooling tower motors, fan & blower motors, and shaft grounding motors.

The regional segmentation of the USA HVAC motors market segments the market into the regional markets known as California, Texas, Washington, and others. Due to technological advancement, the USA HVAC motors market is growing.

Latest Industry News

Modine Manufacturing Co. has launched an HVAC enhancement that is an electronically commutated (EC) motor to the company’s cabinet unit heater offerings. The new EC motors will be available for sales in the full range of sizes, and selections that include a standard or high-static motor option. 14 FEB 2019

Cornell Dubilier has launched Type RA, stacked polyester capacitors. Type RA capacitors contain a microcrystalline polymer sealant and exterior tape wrap that protects the capacitor element from moisture. This protection allows capacitor element to meet 85 °C/ 85% RH requirements for demanding applications in military vehicles and aerospace. 21 FEB 2019

