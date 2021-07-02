Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market to Witness Phenomenal Growth by 2025: Alma Lasers, AngioDynamics, VVT Med, F care systems, Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, Syneron Medical Ltd., Energist Ltd., Medtronic, biolitec AG and Miravas

The global varicose veins treatment devices market accounted to US$ 512.6 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 1032.4 Mn by 2025.

Driving factors such as increasing incidence of chronic venous diseases (CVDs), increase in the adoption of endovenous laser ablation and technological developments in varicose veins treatments are expected to promote the growth of the global market. In addition, spreading appropriate awareness regarding the importance and treatment available for varicose veins is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the varicose veins treatment devices market in the coming years. However, lack of skilled professionals and disadvantages of the ablation techniques are likely to negatively affect the market growth creating challenges for market players in the future years to some extent.

The major players operating in the varicose veins treatment devices market include Alma Lasers, AngioDynamics, VVT Med, F care systems, Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, Syneron Medical Ltd., Energist Ltd., Medtronic, biolitec AG and Miravas among others.

The market players are indulged into bringing new products to the market to keep to the pace of the competitive market nature. For instance, in November 2015, Medtronic introduced the VenaSeal closure system in the US that incorporates a novel technology for patient relief with varicose veins. Moreover, in January 2017, BTG International Canada Inc. conducted the Canadian commercial launch of Varithena, a drug-device combination product that was intended for the treatment of varicose veins. The drug-device was intended for use in adults with clinically significant venous reflux as diagnosed by duplex ultrasound.

Ablation Devices Segment is expected to grow the Market for Varicose Veins Treatment Devices over the Forecast Period for Product Segment.

Global varicose veins treatment devices market, based on the product was segmented into ablation devices and surgical instruments. In 2017, The ablation devices is the largest segment among the product segment in the varicose veins treatment devices market in 2017 and is also anticipated to hold the largest market in the year 2025. The ablation devices segment is also fastest growing segment and is accounted to grow at the CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast years owing to the ability of the ablation technique to remove stubborn veins and being one of the safest and easy to perform option for the treatment of varicose veins. Moreover, the technique also helps to reduce the surgical time, results in lesser pain, reduced hospital stay and lesser chances of post-surgical complications.

Strategic Insights

Product launches and approvals were observed as the most adopted strategy in global varicose veins treatment devices industry. Few of the launches and approvals made by the players in the market are listed below:

2017: In November, 2017, The US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved insurance coverage for VenaSeal procedures.

2015: In November, 2015, The company launched its VenaSeal closure system for treating varicose veins in the lower extremities. The company uses a proprietary medical adhesive to close superficial veins in lower extremities in patients with symptomatic venous reflux, or varicose veins.

