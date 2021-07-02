Vein Finders Market Expected to Reach $571.52 million by 2026 – AccuVein, B. Braun, Becton, DOSIS, InfraRed, Lotusun

This Report Provides an In-depth Vein Finders covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

According to Publisher, the Global Vein Finders is accounted for $126.90 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $571.52 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. Rise in the geriatric population prone to chronic ailments and need for admittance to hospitals, increase in the need for cosmetic surgeries, increase in obesity due to sedentary lifestyles, and technological breakthroughs including the launching of passive vein finders are the key driving factors for the market growth.

Vein finders are essential tools used by health care professionals during venipuncture procedures that enable detection of invisible veins without causing patient discomfort. These are advanced devices used to detect veins under the skin to draw blood and IV access in various patient groups including geriatric, obese, and people of color where it is difficult to find veins.

Based on technology, Ultrasound segment is estimated to have the highest market during the forecast period. This technology uses soundwaves to help image venous structures and surrounding tissues on a screen for the technician. A strong pulse of sound is sent into the body from the transducer and the reflection of the pulse is detected to map the deeper structures. A new version of the Ultrasound that detects blood flow is called Doppler Ultrasound because it can detect the flow of blood from the shift in frequency of the reflected wave from an object. The use of Ultrasound during vein access is mostly for deeper veins 6 mm or more the skin. By geography, North America is projected to dominate the overall market by contributing a major chunk of revenue during the estimated time span. Apart from this, the increase in the frequency of medical surgeries in countries such as the U.S. has prompted the product demand in the region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Vein F8inders include AccuVein Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Christie Medical Holdings Inc, DOSIS MandM, Easy-RN, InfraRed Imaging Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lotusun, Near Infrared Imaging Inc, Rectus Energy, Rencongzhong, Sharn Anesthesia, Sylvan Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated (VueTek Scientific LLC), TransLite LLC, Venoscope, VINO Optics, Vivolight, Vuetek, ZD Medical and Zhonglin.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Vein Finders Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Vein Finders Market- Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Vein Finders Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Vein Finders Market Overview

5.2 Global Vein Finders Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Vein Finders Market

