Venous Stents Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2025 | Key Players: Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R Bard (acquired by BD), Jotech GMBH (acquired by Cryolife, Inc.), Cook, W.L Gore & Associates, Optimed Medizinische Instrumente GMBH, Medtronic

The global venous stents market accounted to US$ 829.0 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 1,727.4 Mn by 2025.

The market for venous stents market is expected to grow due to the rising prevalence of venous diseases, technological advancement in stent technology and rising global geriatric population. The market is likely to get impacted due to the restraining factors such as stringent regulations for approval and high cost of surgical procedures. The market players have an opportunity to grow in the emerging nations whereas the trend in the development of advanced venous stents are likely to boost the market in the coming future.

The major players operating in the venous stents market includes Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R Bard (acquired by BD), Jotech GMBH (acquired by Cryolife, Inc.), Cook, W.L Gore & Associates, Optimed Medizinische Instrumente GMBH, Medtronic, Medica Germany GMBH & Co. KG, and Cordis (acquired by Cardinal Health).

Global venous stents market, based on technology was segmented into wallstent technology and iliac vein stent technology. In 2017, iliac vein stent technology segment held the largest share of the market, by technology. Whereas, the wallstent technology segment is reported to be the fastest growing of the market as enabling the healthcare practitioners to precisely place the stent and also allows minute repositioning of the stent which eventually ensures good blood flow. Furthermore, venous stent technology is advancing with market players developing dedicated venous stents and frequent launches. For instance, Medtronic launched Abre venous stent in December 2017 to treat symptomatic venous outflow obstruction. Therefore, these technological advancements are capable for treating patients suffering from chronic venous disease. Thus, owing to these factors the rise in the segment for the venous stents market is likely to enhance the growth of the market in the coming years.

Wallstent Segment by Technology is The Fastest Growing Market for Venous Stents Over The Forecast Period.

Europe is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. Europe market is driven by the factors such as, rise in the prevalence of the chronic veins disease and the initiation for the clinical trials for the venous stents in the region.

Strategic Insights

Acquisitions and approvals were observed as the most adopted strategy in global venous stents industry. Few of the acquisitions and approvals made by the players in the market are listed below:

2018: In August, 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation signed an agreement to acquire VENITI, Inc. Veniti Inc. is a privately held company that has developed and markets VICI VENOUS STENT System for treating venous obstructive disease.

2018: In July, 2018, C.R Bard received FDA approval for its Covera Vascular Covered Stent. The stent is used for the treatment of narrowing (stenosis) or blockage of blood flow of vein. The stent self-expands against the vein and allows the blood to flow.

