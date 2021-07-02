Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Vertebroplasty, Kyphoplasty)

The report on “Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty are minimally invasive procedures performed to prevent vertebral body collapse and pain in patients with pathological vertebral bodies. Geriatric and obese populations are more prone to osteoporosis and other related conditions. These conditions could result in bone loss and vertebral fractures. These vertebral fractures are treated by either vertebroplasty or advance kyphoplasty procedures.

The vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high adoption rate of advanced products, rise in prevalence of orthopedic disorders, and high cost of devices, development of healthcare infrastructure, increase in healthcare expenditure, rise in prevalence of osteoporosis and its increased awareness among the people. However, the catheter related complications and high cost of minimally invasive ablation procedures eventually hinders the market growth.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Medtronic, 2. DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), 3. Alphatec Spine, Inc., 4. Stryker Corporation, 5. Globus Medical, Inc., 6. Merit Medical Systems, Inc., 7. SPINUS (BMK Global Medical Company), 8. IZI Medial Products, 9. Zavation, 10. RONTIS

The “Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and indepth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by game type, application, end user, and geography. The global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market in these regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market based on product, source and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, AsiaPacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

