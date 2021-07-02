Virtual Payment (POS) Market PEST Analysis by 2027 with Top Companies – Cisco Systems, Fujian Newland Payment Technology, Ingenico, NCR, NEC, Panasonic, PAX Technology, Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology, Squirrel Systems, VeriFone Systems

The Industry report for “Global Virtual Payment (POS) market” showcase by The Insight Partners includes broad essential research alongside the detailed analysis of subjective and in addition quantitative angles by different industry specialists, key feeling pioneers to pick up a more profound understanding of the business execution.

A virtual payment (POS) terminal can be defined as an advanced version or web-based version of the POS terminal. It can be connected to different processing networks including, Wi-Fi and LAN for capturing customer’s bank account details to make transactions. A virtual POS enables sellers to process orders made by over phone, mail, or online. Similar to online retail purchases, a seller can enter payment data of customer on the web-based virtual POS terminal.

Increasing demand for cashless payment services is one of the significant driving factors for the virtual payment (POS) market. Further, the elimination of hardware and software requirements is accelerating the virtual payment (POS) market by the small businesses. Also, increasing government initiatives for digital payment systems, particularly in developing economies worldwide offers a prosperous opportunity to the virtual payment (POS) market growth. However, security concerns among customers’ may hamper market growth.

The reports cover key developments in the Virtual Payment (POS) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Virtual Payment (POS) market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Virtual Payment (POS) market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co., Ltd.

Ingenico Group

NCR Corporation

NEC Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

PAX Technology

Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Company Ltd.

Squirrel Systems

VeriFone Systems Inc.

The global virtual payment (POS) market is segmented into component and end-user. The market on the basis of component is bifurcated into solution and services. The virtual payment (POS) market by end-user is categorized into retail, hospitality, media and entertainment, healthcare, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Virtual Payment (POS) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Virtual Payment (POS) Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Virtual Payment (POS) market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Virtual Payment (POS) market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Virtual Payment (POS) Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Virtual Payment (POS) Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Virtual Payment (POS) Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Virtual Payment (POS) Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

