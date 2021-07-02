Wearable Biosensors Market : Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 to 2024
Wearable Biosensors Market Overview
A wearable biosensor is an analytical device which is used to monitor vital signs of an individual person. It consists of three major components including bioreactor system, transducer and output devices. Biosensors are used to monitor, record transmit physiological signals in order to offer a better healthcare experience to the global population. Further, wearable biosensors are perfect solution in those professions where workers are exposed directly to dangerous conditions. Implementation of wearable biosensors in these professions can protect worker’s health as well as their lives. Furthermore, wearable biosensors have a number of applications in medical sector including health diagnostic and health monitoring. Further, they are capable of sensing of biochemical, physiological and motions of the consumers.
Market Size & Forecast
Global market of wearable sensors is anticipated to flourish at a robust pace during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Further, growing adoption rate of health monitoring devices amongst the consumers conjugated with growing expenditure on health care are some major factors which are envisioned to fuel the growth of global wearable biosensors market during the forecast period.
Furthermore, global wearable biosensors market is expected to be dominated by North America & Europe region during the forecast period. Further, North America region is anticipated to witness an adequate growth during the forecast period. Various factors such as rapid enhancement of healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rate of advanced technologies and high spending of consumers on wearable devices are projected to bolster the growth market of wearable biosensors in North America region.
Additionally, Europe is one of the leading markets of wearable biosensors and is envisioned to expand at a satisfactory pace during forecast period. Rising awareness amongst population regarding advantages of using biosensors is major factor which is likely to foster the growth of wearable biosensors market in this region.
However, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing market of wearable biosensors over the forecast period. This growth in Asia Pacific region can be attributed to factors such as blooming population, growing number of patients suffering from diabetes and rising awareness towards healthcare in this region.
Market Segmentation
Our-in depth analysis of the global wearable biosensors market includes the following segments:
By Technology
Accelerometers & Motion Sensors
Accelerometer with ECG Necklace
Accelerometer & Wireless Heart Rate Monitor
Motion Sensors
Biochemical Sensors
Photoplethysmographic Sensors
Photoplethysmographic Ring Sensor
Photoplethysmographic Biosensors with Smartphones
Photoplethysmographic ECG Magnetic Earring and Wireless Earpiece
Photoplethysmographic Biosensors with Galvanic Skin Response
By Application
Health & Wellness Monitoring
Safety Monitoring
Home Rehabilitation
Disorder Detection
Environment Monitoring
Assessment of Treatment Efficacy
Others (Biodefense, Point of Care Testing)
By End User
Hospitals
Homes
Manufacturing Industries
Food & Beverage Industries
Others
By Biosensor Type
Calorimetric Biosensors
Potentiometric Biosensors
Acoustic Wave Biosensors
Amperometric Biosensors
Optical Biosensors
By Region
Global wearable biosensors market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers & Challenges
Global wearable biosensors market is primarily driven by various factors including increased healthcare spending, growing chronic diseases, rising global population. Further, increasing adoption of smart wearable devices amongst the consumers coupled with rising penetration of wearable technology in healthcare sector are identified as major factors which are driving the growth of global wearable biosensors market.
Furthermore, technological advancements with sensors and there growing use in consumers daily life are also likely to propel the growth of the market. Additional benefits of wearable sensors in manufacturing industries and energy & Utility sector in order to provide safety to the workers are also anticipated to bolster the growth of global wearable biosensors market.
Additionally, various features of wearable sensors such as assess ability to real time information and early disorder detection are also envisioned to escalate the demand for wearable sensors in near future.
Limited monitoring of physiological parameters and high implementation cost of wearable biosensors are some major challenge to the growth of global wearable biosensor market. Moreover, lack of technological maturity is hampering the growth of global wearable sensors market.
Key Players
Google Inc.
Microsoft
SAMSUNG
Apple Inc.
VitalConnect
Huwai Technologies Co. Ltd.
Withings SA
Robert Bosch GmBh
Broadcom
Infineon Technologies AG
The global wearable biosensors market is segmented as follows:
