Western Blotting Market to Set Phenomenal Growth from 2019 – 2027 with Leading Players like Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., LI-COR, Inc., OriGene Technologies, Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., and Abcam

The global western blotting market accounted to US$ 638.82 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 992.55 Mn by 2027.

The market for western blotting is expected to grow significantly due to driving factors such as application in the field of proteomic research, rising prevalence of Lyme and HIV, and increasing investment in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. However, the factor such as alternative technologies for protein detection is likely to act as major restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Consumables segment is expected to grow the market for western blotting over the forecast period by product segment.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The market in the Asia Pacific is driven by the key factors such as rise in biotechnologies industry across the nations such as China, Japan, India and South Korea. The increasing investments in the sector is likely to encourage the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, the market is also expected to grow due to support of government that have initiated programs to increasing the professionals. The collaboration of the countries such China and Japan with the foreign entities are expected to grow the market during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the western blotting market include, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., LI-COR, Inc., OriGene Technologies, Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., and Abcam plc among the others.

The companies are involved in various growth strategies that are enabling the growth of the market as well as for the company. For instance, in June, 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched iBright 1500 Imaging System Series that includes two models, the Invitrogen iBright FL1500 imaging system and the Invitrogen iBright CL1500 imaging system for life science researchers.

Strategic Insights

