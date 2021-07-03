Alternative Sweeteners Market Size, Latest Trend, Growth by Size, Application and, Top Key Players Forecast 2027

Artificial sweeteners or intense sweeteners are synthetic substitutes for sugar. It is mostly derived from naturally occurring substances, such as herbs or sugar. These sweeteners are used as a healthy option as it does not add extra calories to the diet. Artificial sweeteners are largely used in a variety of processed foods, such as soft drinks, powdered drink mixes, baked goods, candy, puddings, canned foods, jams & jellies, and dairy products. Artificial sweeteners are also used in the home to improving appearance, color, taste, and texture of the food.

Alternative Sweeteners Market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate due to factors such as increasing awareness related to health among the consumers and the rising number of patients suffering from obesity, diabetes and heart diseases. Moreover, an upsurge demand for low-calorie food products is another key factor that has paved the way for industry growth. The increasing demand for low-calorie food without foregoing the sweetness in their food along with changing preferences of consumers are key drivers in the alternative sweetener market. However, strict government regulations related to sweeteners and the fact that over-consumption of alternative sweeteners is harmful to the body may hamper the industry demand.

Key Players: Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc, Cargill, Incorporated, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, GLG LIFE TECH CORP, Heartland Food Products Group, Ingredion Incorporated, PureCircle, Tate & Lyle PLC, Zydus Wellness Ltd.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global alternative sweeteners market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The alternative sweeteners market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Alternative Sweeteners Market Landscape Alternative Sweeteners Market – Key Market Dynamics Alternative Sweeteners Market – Global Market Analysis Alternative Sweeteners Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Alternative Sweeteners Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Alternative Sweeteners Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Alternative Sweeteners Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Alternative Sweeteners Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

