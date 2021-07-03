Applicant Tracking System Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2018-2023 | Zoho, Softgarden, BambooHR, ICIMS, Lever, SAP, Jobvite, Workday, Oracle, IBM

An Applicant Tracking System (ATS) is a software which can be used to recruit employees efficiently. It is used to post job openings on a website or in job portals for screening resumes as well as to create interview requests to deserving candidates via e-mail or other communication channels. Some of the other features of ATS includes Individual applicant tracking, automated resume ranking, pre-screening questions, response tracking, multilingual capabilities requisition tracking, and customized input forms among others. Increasing need for cost reduction, demand for strategic and improved hiring decisions, and involvement of social media for recruitment purpose are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market.

Leading Applicant Tracking System Market Players:

Zoho, Softgarden, BambooHR, ICIMS, Lever, SAP (SuccessFactors), Jobvite, Workday, Oracle, IBM (Kenexa), ClearCompany, COMPAS Technology, TalentReef, Conrep, Cornerstone OnDemand, SmartSearch, Greenhouse Software, ApplicantPro, CATS Software, IKraft Solutions

The research report on Applicant Tracking System Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. Applicant Tracking System Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Segmentation by product type:

Cloud-based

On-premise

Segmentation by application:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Applicant Tracking System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Applicant Tracking System market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Applicant Tracking System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Applicant Tracking System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

