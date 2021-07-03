Aquafeed 2019-2027 Overview, Demand Status of Key Players, New Business Plans, Upcoming Strategies and Forecast

Fish feed provides balanced nutrition to the fish and plays a significant role in the commercial aquaculture industry. The Aquafeed is available in various forms including pellets, granular, powder and liquid and acts as an essential element in the growth of fish. Nutritional additives and ingredients such as cereal grains, vitamins, minerals, and protein are added to the aquafeed products to promote the overall growth and health of the fish. Moreover, aquafeed meals are prepared by the composition of various raw materials on the basis of age and types of aquatic species.

The aquafeed market is primarily driven due to increasing import & export and demand for fish globally. Moreover, raising awareness of fish as a part of the healthy & nutritional diet and increasing research and development in the field of aquaculture is anticipated to fuel the aquafeed market during the projected period. Additionally, the significant shift of the people toward fish farming in developed and developing economies further propel the growth of the market. The key factor restraining the growth of aquafeed market includes strict government policies & regulation and increasing prices of raw material.

Key Players: Aller Aqua Group, Alltech, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BioMar Group, Biostadt India Limited, Cargill, Incorporated, Nutreco N.V, Nutriad International NV, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Ridley Corporation Limited

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global aquafeed market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The aquafeed market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

