Attitude and Heading Reference System Market To Witness Heavy Growth Prospects Via- Meggitt PLC, Vectornav Technologies, Rockwell Collins

Attitude and heading reference systems contain sensors on the three axis that offer attitude related information of the aircraft, including pitch, yaw, and roll. The sensors are also termed as magnetic, angular rate, and gravity (MARG) sensors. These sensors comprise gyroscopes, magnetometers, and accelerometers. The systems also provide the information related to flight dynamics including flight controls, flight deck displays, weather radar antenna platform, and other system information.

Increase in demand for unmanned aerial vehicles has driven the growth of the attitude and heading reference systems market. Further, increase in the technological developments in MEMS technology and integration of the system with other systems such as GPS are expected to deliver substantial growth opportunities in the near future.

Leading Key Players Operating In This Report are:

Honeywell International, Inc., Safran S.A., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Moog, Inc., Meggitt PLC, Vectornav Technologies, LLC, Sparton Navigation and Exploration, LLC, Lord Microstrain, IXBlue.

The report will also consist of exhaustive profiling in terms of their business overview, key financial facts, products and services, SWOT analysis and recent development of key players operating in the market. The Attitude and Heading Reference System market report exhaustively covers strategic moves adopted by various key players such as new product launches, joint ventures, product developments, merges and accusations among others in the last two to three that impacts the Attitude and Heading Reference System market.

Over the forecast period of 2019-2025, the Attitude and Heading Reference System market is expected to experience a substantial growth rate. The report will highlight various factors such as drivers, futures trends and opportunities behind the growth rate. The report will also provide insights on how the market will behave during the forecast period, and its potential impact on market segments, sub-segments and industry verticals at short term, midterm and long term basis. The market numbers presented in the report, are also portrayed in the graphical format for developing better understanding and analyzing the market.

The Attitude and Heading Reference System market size is derived primarily form the supply side (i.e. the market players operating in global Attitude and Heading Reference System market) and therefore, revenue of all the prominent leading companies operating across the value chain are taken into consideration across regional, global and country level. Historical and current market information is collected from technical literature, paid databases, magazines, press releases, trade unions, company presentations, annual reports, and other information available in public domain. Additionally, the research team also refers various paid data sources such as Factiva, Hoovers, Bloomberg, and numerous other sources were also referred to derive company’s annual revenue, and other segment related financial information. Also, market forecasting and key industry trends information such as growth prospects, market composition, market dynamics, and segmentation confirmation is obtained from primary interviews with market participants including industry experts, regional managers, CEOs, market professional with substantial industry experienced.

Moreover, the research team also monitored the key market trends, end-user demand requirements, industry growth rate, penetration of technological solutions in various industries, and numerous other macro & micro market impacting factors.

