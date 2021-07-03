Automotive Robotics Market Know in Detail about the Analysis, Forecasts, and Overview and Market Development ABB, Comau SpA, DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED, Fanuc Corporation

New Intelligence Report on “Automotive Robotics Market to 2027” is recently published by The Insight Partners. The report aims to provide leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The highly dynamic nature of the automotive industry, as well as the growing requirement of extreme flexibility from auto manufacturers, are the primary reason for the adoption of automotive robotics globally. The mounting need to enhance productivity and improve the work environment by reducing the number of industrial accidents and focusing on employee safety is driving the market for automotive robotics in the global scenario.

The increasing vehicle production as well as wages inflation, growing investments for automated production facilities, and high investments in developing countries are the major drivers for the growth of automotive robotics market. The growing adoption of Industry 4.0 and Made in China 2025 industrial plans are creating opportunities for the automotive robotics market in the coming years.

Key Benefits:

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Automotive Robotics Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

Leading key Market players Mentioned in the Report:-

– ABB Ltd.

– Comau SpA

– DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED

– Fanuc Corporation

– Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

– Kuka AG

– Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

– Rockwell Automation, Inc.

– Seiko Epson Corporation

– Yaskawa Electric Corporation

The reports cover key developments in the Automotive Robotics Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Automotive Robotics Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Automotive Robotics Market in the global market.

The global automotive robotics market is segmented on the type, component, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into articulated, Cartesian, SCARA, and cylindrical. On the basis of component, the market of segmented into controller, robotic arm, end effector, sensors, and drive. Based on application the market is fragmented into welding, painting, cutting, and material handling.

The report is an in-depth analysis of the Automotive Robotics Industry. It allows the market players, investors, and interested individuals to understand the market trends and growth opportunities in the space and devise strategies for business growth. It underlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the industry and discusses the market size and share, segmentation, and technology trends that prevail. Information about the key players operating in the market are also discussed.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

