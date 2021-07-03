Autotransfusion Devices and Consumables Market by Product Type (Devices and Consumables) and End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Settings, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2026

The report on “Autotransfusion Devices and Consumables Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Autotransfusion is a process of blood transfusion where the blood of the patient is extracted from the site of wound, which then gets filtered and purified. This blood is then infused back to the patients’ body. Autotransfusion is used in several surgeries such as cardiovascular surgery, orthopedic surgeries, surgeries related to trauma and during liver and other types of transplantation. The global autotransfusion devices and consumables market was valued at $864 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $1,380 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.

– Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard), – Brightwake Ltd., – Fresenius, – Getinge AB, – Haemonetics Corporation, – LivaNova PLC, – Medtronic Plc, – Stryker

The increase in the use of autotransfusion devices and consumables is due to its advantages over allogeneic techniques in preventing the risk of transfusion transmitted infection. In addition, the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, trauma, transplantation and rise in technological advancements in blood transfusion techniques drive the autotransfusion devices and consumables market growth and is expected to follow the trend throughout the forecast period. Moreover, increase in government initiatives and focus on safe autotransfusion programs boosts the market growth. However, poor quality purification and improper mixing of blood components and a global shortage of autotransfusion can restrain the market growth. Furthermore, untapped market potential in developing regions is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market development.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Autotransfusion Devices and Consumables market trends.

It offers quantitative analysis, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth are provided in the report.

Competitive intelligence of leading players of Autotransfusion Devices and Consumables helps understand the competitive scenario across geographies.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Autotransfusion Devices and Consumables Market Size

2.2 Autotransfusion Devices and Consumables Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Autotransfusion Devices and Consumables Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Autotransfusion Devices and Consumables Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Autotransfusion Devices and Consumables Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Autotransfusion Devices and Consumables Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Autotransfusion Devices and Consumables Sales by Product

4.2 Global Autotransfusion Devices and Consumables Revenue by Product

4.3 Autotransfusion Devices and Consumables Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Autotransfusion Devices and Consumables Breakdown Data by End User

