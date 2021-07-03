BCG Vaccines Sales Market by Drug Type (Immune BCG and Therapy BCG), Usage (Tuberculosis and Bladder Cancer), and End User (Pediatrics and Adults): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2025

The report on “BCG Vaccines Sales Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

The global BCG vaccines sales market was valued at $45 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $65 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025.

BCG vaccine is a live attenuated vaccine used for the prevention of tuberculosis. It is administered to newborns from tuberculosis and leprosy prevalent regions. This vaccine is generally administered to children at birth in countries with high incidence of TB. However, in low incidence regions, only children at high risk are typically immunized, whereas adults are generally not immunized. However, adults (up to the age of 35) who are frequently exposed to drug-resistant TB may also be given BCG vaccine.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

– AJ Vaccines, – China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation (Sinopharm), – Greensignal Bio Pharma Limited, – Intervax Ltd, – Japan BCG Laboratory, – Merck & Company Inc, – Sanofi S.A, – Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd, – Statens Serum Institute, – Shanyao Group, – Shanghai Institute of Biological Products, – BCG Vaccine Laboratory India

Major factors that drive the market growth are increase in the prevalence of tuberculosis and rise in technological advancements in vaccine research. Moreover, increase in government initiatives and focus on immunization programs globally boost the market growth. However, side-effects and a global shortage of BCG vaccine restrain the market growth. Furthermore, untapped market potential in developing regions is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market development.

This report segments the BCG vaccines sales market based on drug type, usage, end user, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on drug type, it is bifurcated into immune BCG and therapy BCG. On the basis of usage, the market is categorized into tuberculosis and bladder cancer. Based on end user, it is segmented into adults and pediatrics. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging BCG Vaccines Sales market trends.

It offers quantitative analysis, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth are provided in the report.

Competitive intelligence of leading players of BCG Vaccines Sales helps understand the competitive scenario across geographies.

