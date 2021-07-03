Betaine Market with Top Countries Data: Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Driving Factors, Distributors, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2027

Betaine is a naturally produced by-product of the sugar beet industry. It is an essential nutrient which performs several important physiological functions in organisms and has the potential to prevent chronic diseases and that its dietary intake may contribute to overall health enhancement. Humans may obtain betaine from foods rich in Betaine or choline or by oral supplements contained with pure preparations. The main sources of betaine in human nutrition are wheat bran, wheat germ, and spinach. Betaine helps to promote muscle gain and fat loss due to its strength to support protein synthesis in the body. It also helps to repair physical damage caused due to high alcohol consumption.

The betaine market is growing at a sustainable rate owing to factors such as upsurge demand from personal care & cosmetic industry, and food industry. Moreover, rising perseverance among the consumers toward the health benefits of betaine consumption at recommended dosages coupled with growing health concern are the prominent factors leading to the betaine market growth globally. However, strict government policies with respect to the use of betaine and risk associated with allergic reactions due to overconsumption are factors which are hindering the growth of this market.

Key Players: American Crystal Sugar Company, Amino GmbH, Associated British Foods plc, BASF SE, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, KAO Corporation, Nutreco N.V, Solvay S.A., Stepan Company, Weifang Sunwin Chemicals Co.Ltd

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global betaine market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The betaine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

