Biotechnology Media, Sera and Reagents Market by Type (Media, Sera and Reagent), Application (Cancer Research, Biopharmaceuticals, Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering)

The global biotechnology media, sera and reagents market was valued at $18,794 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach at $32,974 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Biotechnology is the branch of science that uses living organisms to make technological advancements and adapt those technologies to various different fields including agriculture, genetic engineering, novel drug developments, and several others. Media and sera find their application in animal tissue culture and plant tissue culture, while reagents are used in various biotechnology applications such as diagnosis, laboratory research, drug development, and others.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich), Sartorius AG, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt., Ltd, Lonza Group Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Thermofisher Scientific, Corning Incorporated , Becton, Dickinson and Company, Avantor Performance Materials, LLC, Caisson Laboratories, Inc, Cell Culture Technologies LLC, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Sera Scandia A/S (Biowest), Vitro Diagnostics, Inc., Cyagen Biosciences

The biotechnology media, sera and reagents media market is segmented based on type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into media, sera and reagents. The media segment is further bifurcated into lysogeny broth, classical media, serum free media, chemically defined media, specialty media, stem cell media and others. The sera segment is further classified into fetal bovine sera, new born calf sera, and others. Likewise, the reagents segment is further segmented into antibiotics, DNA/RNS isolation reagents, PCR reagents, buffers and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into cancer research, biopharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics, regenerative medicine & tissue engineering, and others. Based on end user, it is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry, academic institute, research laboratory, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Biotechnology Media, Sera and Reagents Market Size

2.2 Biotechnology Media, Sera and Reagents Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Biotechnology Media, Sera and Reagents Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Biotechnology Media, Sera and Reagents Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Biotechnology Media, Sera and Reagents Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Biotechnology Media, Sera and Reagents Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Biotechnology Media, Sera and Reagents Sales by Product

4.2 Global Biotechnology Media, Sera and Reagents Revenue by Product

4.3 Biotechnology Media, Sera and Reagents Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Biotechnology Media, Sera and Reagents Breakdown Data by End User

