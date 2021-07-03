Blockchain in Fintech Market Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2018-2023 | IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Ripple, Earthport, BTL Group, Factom, AlphaPoint

Blockchain or the distributed ledger technology is serving the fintech industry for transforming their processes. The fintech industry witnesses various obstacles & bottlenecks in their processes; blockchain helps in providing transparency, accountability, and enhanced security for saving money & time. There is an increasing need for transparency by the fintech industry. This has majorly driven the blockchain in fintech market. Further, factors including rise in the use of cryptocurrency has supplemented the demand for blockchain in the fintech industry. However, lack of universal standards is impeding the growth of the market to a considerable extent. Proliferation of IoT is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the blockchain in fintech market.

Blockchain in fintech manages and controls the information on digital transactions and avoid duplicates. Integration of this technology provides real-time payments against assets with an immutable state and digital identity, resulting in significant cost savings with respect to the reconciliation and settlement for several financial institutions and banks. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Blockchain in Fintech players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Blockchain in Fintech Market Players:

Amazon Web Services, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Ripple, Earthport, Chain Inc, Bitfury Group, BTL Group, Digital Asset Holdings, Circle, Factom, AlphaPoint, Coinbase, Plutus Financial, Auxesis Group, BlockCypher

This report studies the Blockchain in Fintech market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Blockchain in Fintech market by product type and applications/end industries. The global Blockchain in Fintech market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Application & Solutions

Middleware & Services

Infrastructure & Base Protocols

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

