Bubble tea 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2027

Bubble tea is also called as pearl milk tea or bubble milk tea. It is a Taiwanese based drink which was invented in Tainan and Taichung in the 1980s. Bubble tea mainly contains tea leaves, flavors of milk and sugar. Toppins such as popping boba, fruit jelly, grass jelly, agar jelly, and puddings are added to enhance the flavor. The black pear tea and green pearl tea are the most popular category among the bubble tea. Bubble tea serves as a substitute for green tea, as it is highly cost-effective as compared to green tea. Most common flavors preferred by users in bubble tea includes chocolate, passion fruit, honeydew, taro, plum, lychee, strawberry, ginger, coffee, peach, and mango.

Heath benefits associated with the bubble tea and expansion of the retail market in developing countries are the major factors anticipated to propel the growth of the bubble tea market. Moreover, the price of bubble tea is low as compared to other tea products available in the market which further boost the bubble tea market. However, the availability of substitute products such as coffee and the addition of artificial preservatives & color and excess sugar in the bubble tea are the factors projected to hinder the growth of the market. The key players in the market can gain maximum share in the bubble tea market by and introducing new and innovative flavors.

Key Players: Boba box Limited, Bubble Tea House Company, CUPPO TEE COMPANY LIMITED, Fokus Inc., Gong Cha, Lollicup USA, Inc., Qbubble Troika J C Inc, Sumo’s (M) Sdn Bhd, Ten Ren’s Tea Time, The Bubble Tea Company (PTY) LTD

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global bubble tea market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The bubble tea market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Bubble Tea Market Landscape Bubble Tea Market – Key Market Dynamics Bubble Tea Market – Global Market Analysis Bubble Tea Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Bubble Tea Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Bubble Tea Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Bubble Tea Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Bubble Tea Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

