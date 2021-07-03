Capacitor Banks Market Information Report by Technology (LCC, and VSC), by Application (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2027

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Capacitor Banks is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The global Capacitor Banks market is forecasted to demonstrate an exponential growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a whooping, CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2027).

A Capacitor Bank is a group of several capacitors of the same rating that are connected in series or parallel with each other to store electrical energy. The resulting bank is then used correct a power factor lag or phase shift in an alternating current (AC) power supply. They can also be used in a direct current (DC) power supply to increase the ripple current capacity of the power supply.

Industry Highlights

Currently, the Capacitor Banks market is spurting mainly due to the growing attention and substantial investment in renewable power energy generation. The tremendous yearly addition (in capacity) of renewable energy requires the strong transmission and distribution network, which ultimately increases the demand of capacitor banks.

The market for capacitor banks is driven by the factors such as improvement of electrical infrastructure to electrify remote areas, focus on reducing the losses in transmission and distribution systems, supporting proposals from state electric companies. For an instance, Energy Commission of Ghana, approved a proposal, NAMA, for promoting energy efficiency through installation of capacitor banks for commercial and industrial consumers. However, the low efficiency of capacitor banks in low voltage environment is hindering the market size of capacitor banks.

The banks can also be used in a direct current power system to increase the overall amount of stored energy. Capacitor banks not only rectify the power factors that are caused due to voltage lag or current lag but also offer other advantages. Some of the advantages of the capacitor banks include improvement of voltage level, reduction of system losses, load reduction in the alternators, cost efficiency through reducing the cost of per megawatt load.

Prominent Players

Some of the key players of global capacitor banks market are ABB (Switzerland), Eaton Corporation Plc (Republic of Ireland), Siemens AG (Germany), GE Grid Solutions LLC (U.S.), Northeast Power Systems Inc. (U.S.), and Nissin Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan). Legrand (France), Schneider Electric SE (France), CIRCUTOR SA (Spain), Cooper Industries (U.S.), Ergon Energy (Australia), ICAR SpA (Italy), Samsung Electro-Mechanics (South Korea), Transgrid Solutions Inc. (Canada), Gentec-EO (U.S.), and Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) are among others.

Industry Segmentation

On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented as Line Commutated Converter (LCC), and Voltage Source Converter (VSC).

Based on End User, the market has been segmented into Commercial, Residential, and Industrial.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Regional Outlook

Global capacitor banks market is expected to witness excellent growth during the forecast period due to increasing access to quality power from the remote areas and emerging nations and focus on reducing the electricity loss.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market for capacitor banks during the forecast period. The region has the highest number of emerging nations, which demand a proper power infrastructure. For an instance, in India there has been an aim of electrification of the whole nation by the end of 2018. This creates the demand for capacitor banks, which are a fundamental part of transmission and distribution infrastructure.

The Middle East is expected to hold the second largest value in the capacitor bank market. Industrialization from oil and gas activities is high in the region, which constantly requires power. Besides, heavy operations in the oil & gas industry create current lag and voltage lag in the system, which fluctuates the power factor. Due to this factor, capacitor banks have a high demand in the region.

