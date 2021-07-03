Capsule Hotels Market 2019 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Capsule Hotels Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Capsule Hotels market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Capsule Hotels industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

A capsule hotel, also known as a pod hotel, is a type of hotel developed in Japan that features a large number of extremely small “rooms” (capsules) intended to provide cheap, basic overnight accommodation for guests who do not require or who cannot afford the services offered by more conventional hotels.

The Capsule Hotels market has been increased in accordance with the development of whole economy, tourism and consumer awareness. However, with the macroeconomic is slowing down, the increase rate of Capsule Hotels is also slowing. But the emerging market is still the potential market of the industry, so some of the companies are laying-out their business in the emerging market. What more, there are some problem to be solved ahead, such as the homogenization of the fierce competition, the low price competition, the talents shortage in the process of the company’ expansion, the channel building through the internet and so on.

According to this study, over the next five years the Capsule Hotels market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 210 million by 2024, from US$ 160 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Capsule Hotels business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

The Prime Pod Ginza Tokyo

Shinjuku Kuyakusho-mae Capsule Hotel

ENAKA Asakusa Central Hostel

Nihonbashi Muormachi Bay Hotel

Tokyo Ginza Bay Hotel

Oak Hostel Fuji

Nadeshiko Hotel Shibuya

Capsule Value Kanda

Nine Hours Shinjuku-North

Tokyo Ariake Bay Hotel

Capsule Inn Kamata

Vintage Inn

Wink Hotel

Segmentation by product type:

Office Workers

Tourists

Segmentation by application:

Office Workers

Tourists

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Capsule Hotels consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Capsule Hotels market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Capsule Hotels manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Capsule Hotels with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Capsule Hotels submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

