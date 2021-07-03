Cloud Database Market Trends 2019 and Industry Forecast 2023

Cloud Database Market Research Report, by Database (SQL and NoSQL), Model (Service and Deployment), Component (Software and Service), Organization Size (Large and small enterprise), End-User (BFSI, Healthcare, and others) — Global Forecast till 2023

Key Players

The prominent players in the cloud database market are Google Inc. (US), Amazon.com (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Salesforce.com Inc. (US), Rackspace Inc. (US), SAP AG (Germany), CenturyLink (US), and CSC (Computer Science Corporation) (US).

VMware Inc. (US), Verizon (US), and Dropbox (US) are among the other players in the market.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6847

Market Scenario

Market Research Future anticipates the maturity of the global cloud database market in the year 2023 with a CAGR of 46.78% in conjunction with a market value of USD 21.66 billion owing to the advent of new technology such as the Internet of Things (IoT). It is assumed that IoT and the growing adoption for database as a service (DBaaS) are a game-changer for the overall IT market. Growing implementation of cloud database and DBaaS results in value proposition which drives business agility, reduces costs, improves service resilience, performance guarantee and a couple of other benefits. Value proposition is the innovation of several features and services which make the product of a company attractive to customers. Currently, value proposition coupled with technology is fueling success in the cloud. Therefore, a number of large enterprises as well as small and medium-sized enterprises have adopted value proposition to witness a unique and compelling breakthrough. Furthermore, the technology value proposition is expected to be one of the major factors fueling the growth of the cloud database market over the forecast period. However, increasing privacy concerns is expected to hamper the growth of the cloud database market over the assessment period; as it can expose business data to malware and hackers.

Cloud database is a service which is produced and deployed through a cloud platform. It includes the traditional and database as a service (DBaaS) environment. The traditional database comprises a collection of diverse variety of structured as well as unstructured content. It is used to deliver scalable and reliable database solutions to enterprises. Cloud database resides on a computing infrastructure platform which consists of public, private, and hybrid cloud. DBaaS consists of a standard database environment which is executed through a database software. The service is scaled on implementation of instantly assigned computing solution, run-time, and storage of resources. Cloud database market is expected to witness a positive growth in the forecast period owing to the rapid implementation of cloud-based services and solutions due to benefits such as, elimination of physical infrastructure, ease of access, on-demand SQL, instantaneous scalability, and others.

The global cloud database market is expected to reach USD 21.66 billion growing at 46.78% CAGR over the forecast period 2019–2023.

Check Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/6847

Segmentation

The cloud database market is segmented on the basis of database, model, component, organization size, end-users, and region. These segments are further sub-segmented into the following:

By database, the cloud database market is bifurcated into SQL database and NoSQL database.

By model, this market is segmented into service model and deployment model. By service model the market is further segmented into public cloud, private cloud, virtual private cloud, and hybrid cloud. Deployment model segmentations include; database as a service (DBaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and infrastructure as a service (IaaS).

By component, the market is segmented into software and service. By software the market is segmented into database encryption, backup and recovery, data scaling and replication, database application builder, and others. By service, the market is segmented into training and consulting service, system and network integration service, and deployment and maintenance service.

By organization size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprise and small and medium-sized enterprise.

By end-user, the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecom, government, academic, and others.

By region, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world are the global segments.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of cloud database market is considered for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Rapid adoption of new technology is driving the growth of the cloud database market in North America. The region is expected to dominate the market, owing to this, with the largest market share during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico are a few countries in the region, leading due to technical advancements and increasing adoption of cloud-based services and solutions. Leading providers of cloud database such as Google Inc., Oracle, Amazon.com, IBM, Microsoft, and others in the US are enhancing advanced technological architecture and providing cloud database network security. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the market, due to the increasing adoption of IoT and the shift of small and medium-sized enterprise and large enterprise to the cloud. China, Japan, and India are leading countries in the region, due to their vast customer base. Europe is expected to show a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to enhanced cutomer experience along with the growing investments of tech leaders such as Microsoft, Intel, IBM, and others in the European IT market.

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cloud-database-market-6847

Target Audience

Research organizations

Network and system integrators

Intelligent network vendors

Software developers

IT enablers

Cloud service providers

Media agencies

Advertising agencies

Database service providers

Cloud computing companies

Software developers

Hardware suppliers and distributors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

Continued……

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Cloud Database Market, By Region, 2019–2023

Table 2 North America: Cloud Database Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 3 Europe: Cloud Database Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Cloud Database Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 5 Rest Of The World: Cloud Database Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Continued……..

Get More Information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/cloud-database-market

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Cloud Database Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global Cloud Database Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Cloud Database Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Cloud Database Market In 2019, By Country (In %)

Continued…….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]