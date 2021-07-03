Communications Platform as a Service Market Overview, Growth Forecast, Demand and Key Players by 2024: Enghouse Systems, CLX, Mitel, Twilio, Infobip, Voxbone, Plivo, Bandwidth, Avaya, MessageBird.,Plum Voice
Global Communications Platform as a Service Market Growth 2019-2024
Communications platform as a service (CPaaS) is a cloud-based delivery model that allows organizations to add real-time communication capabilities, such as voice, video and messaging, to business applications by deploying application program interfaces (APIs).
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Enghouse Systems (Vidyo), CLX, Mitel, Twilio, Infobip, Voxbone, Plivo, Bandwidth, Avaya, MessageBird.,Plum Voice
This study considers the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Customized Service
Standardized Service
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) by Players
4 Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Enghouse Systems (Vidyo)
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Product Offered
11.1.3 Enghouse Systems (Vidyo) Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Enghouse Systems (Vidyo) News
11.2 CLX
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Product Offered
11.2.3 CLX Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 CLX News
11.3 Mitel
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Product Offered
11.3.3 Mitel Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Mitel News
11.4 Twilio
