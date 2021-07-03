Compressive Study on Firewall Management Market By Top Key Players AlgoSec, AO Kaspersky Lab, Barracuda, Check Point Software, Cisco, Comodo, Juniper Networks

The firewalls protect computer or network against outside attackers by shielding from malicious or unnecessary internet traffic. Firewalls management is necessary to ensure the deployment of firewalls according to the industry standards. It provides numerous benefits such as preventing unauthorized connections and allowing desired ones, firewall tuning and performance optimization, auto-discovering applications connectivity requirements, and unified risk and compliance reports.

The firewall management market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing instances of security breach by unauthorized agents. Moreover, growing compliance and regulatory mandates are further expected to fuel the growth of the firewall management market. However, complexity and associated high cost may restrict the market growth. On the other hand, rising security concerns among small and medium businesses is expected to showcase growth opportunities for the key players operating in the firewall management market during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include AlgoSec, AO Kaspersky Lab, Barracuda Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Comodo Group, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Zscaler, Inc.

The “Global Firewall Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of firewall management market with detailed market segmentation by type, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. The global firewall management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading firewall management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.



The global firewall management market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment type, enterprise size, and industry vertical. Based on type, the market is segmented as software and hardware. By deployment type, the market is segmented as cloud-based and on-premises. On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, healthcare, government & defense, retail, transportation, consumer, and others.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. FIREWALL MANAGEMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. FIREWALL MANAGEMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. FIREWALL MANAGEMENT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. FIREWALL MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. FIREWALL MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT MODE

9. FIREWALL MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ENTERPRISE SIZE

FIREWALL MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL 11. FIREWALL MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 13. FIREWALL MANAGEMENT MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. ALGOSEC

13.2. AO KASPERSKY LAB

13.3. BARRACUDA NETWORKS, INC.

13.4. CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD

13.5. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

13.6. COMODO GROUP, INC.

13.7. JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.

13.8. MCAFEE, LLC

13.9. PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.

13.10. ZSCALER, INC. 14. APPENDIX

