Digital Gaming Market Demand Expected to Boost by Increasing Smartphone Users and Projected to Reach Around 2.8 Billion by 2027

According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Digital Gaming Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global digital gaming market in terms of market segmentation by distribution channel, game subscription model, platform, audience, device and region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The increasing users of electronic devices and high development of gaming applications with improved features has resulted in rising demand for digital games. The improvements in internet facility and advanced features is anticipated to result in a CAGR of around 16.5% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. The improvement in internet accessibility and other technologies to support proper working of online games coupled with provision of better social interacting applications and improved gaming experience with companies coming up with new advancements and developments for instance Gameloft, EA sports, Ubisoft is expected to drive the market growth.

Request a Free Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-1680

The global digital gaming market is segmented by distribution channel, game subscription model, platform, audience and device. The market is sub segmented into retail and digital on the basis of distribution channel, out of which the digital segment is anticipated to have leading shares on the basis of increasing electronic device consumption with features to provide high end user experience. The device segment is sub segmented into mobile, PC and console, out of which, the mobile segment is anticipated to have leading share owing to usage of mobile phones and rising accessibility, affordability and convenience of buying the mobile phones coupled with provision of features for instance, voice recognition, customizable features, interactive drama, open world, wearable gaming and augmented reality. The technical advancements and recent up gradations for instance development of Viro Move and Pillars of Eternity and many others are expected to drive the market growth.

Increasing Smartphone User to Boost the Demand for Digital Gaming

The increasing smartphone users with different mobile gaming applications on different platforms will drive the digital gaming market with companies developing apps that provide high user experience with improved security and privacy. Additionally, the rising disposal income and increasing global economic growth has resulted in increasing demand for consoles and PCs.

High cost of development and huge time investments coupled with distraction of user from regular tasks and cases of security breaches are expected to act as a key restraint in the growth of global digital gaming market during forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global digital gaming market which includes company profiling of Activision Blizzard, Sony Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Ubisoft, Tencent, Nintendo, Gameloft and EA Sport. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global digital gaming market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Firstly appeared on Marketwatch @ https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/digital-gaming-market-growth-likely-to-propel-by-increasing-users-of-electronic-devices-with-a-significant-cagr-by-the-end-of-2027-2019-08-08

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919