Electric Forklift Market 2019 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Electric Forklift Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Electric Forklift market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Electric Forklift industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

Electric Forklift refers to a powered industrial truck used to lift and move materials short distances, which is powered by electricity. Majority of electric forklifts are powered by batteries, which are used as source power to drive the motor driving motor and hydraulic systems to travel and load and unload operations.

Europe occupied 28.76% of the sales market in 2015. It is followed by North America and China, which respectively account for around 24.89% and 17.68% of the global total industry. Japan had a bit smaller sales market than those areas, which took about 16.98% of the global sales volume in 2015.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Forklift market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 19600 million by 2024, from US$ 14300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electric Forklift business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Toyota

Kion Group AG

Jungheinrich AG

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Crown Equipment

Mitsubishi Nichiyu

UniCarriers Corp

Komatsu

Anhui Heli

Clark Material Handling Company

Hangcha

Doosan Industrial Vehicles

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Combilift Ltd

Lonking

Tailift Group

Hubtex

Hytsu Group

Godrej & Boyce

Segmentation by product type:

Electric Counterbalance Forklift Trucks

Electric Pallet Trucks

Electric Reach Trucks

Electric Stackers

Others

Segmentation by application:

Factory

Harbor

Airport

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electric Forklift consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Electric Forklift market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electric Forklift manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric Forklift with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Electric Forklift submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

