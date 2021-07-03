Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Overview and Growth Rate Analysis 2027 by Leading Companies: Energica Motor Company S.p.A, GenZe, GOVECS AG, Harley-Davidson

New Intelligence Report on “Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market to 2027” is recently published by The Insight Partners. The report aims to provide leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The market for electric motorcycle and scooter is expected to create favorable landscape during the forecast period on account of increasing government investments for developing charging infrastructure to encourage emission-free two-wheelers. Asia Pacific markets, especially China and India, is expected to witness robust growth on account of rapid economic development and improving electrification in recent years.

Ask for a Sample of this Report Now at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006334/

Key Benefits:

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

The global electric motorcycle and scooter market is anticipated to flourish in the forecast period owing to their low operating and maintenance cost, coupled with increasing subsidies and incentives by the government in different nations. However, the growth of the electric motorcycle and scooter market may be hampered due to limited range and lack of power output. Nonetheless, notable developments by the key players of the two-wheeler automotive industry are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the electric motorcycle and scooter market during the forecast period.

Leading key Market players Mentioned in the Report:-

– Energica Motor Company S.p.A. (CRP Group)

– GenZe (Mahindra Group)

– GOVECS AG

– Harley-Davidson, Inc.

– Hero Electric

– Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.,Ltd (SUNRA)

– Niu International Co. Ltd.

– The Electrotherm Group, Inc.

– Vmoto Limited

– Zero Motorcycles Inc.

The reports cover key developments in the Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market in the global market.

The global electric motorcycle and scooter market is segmented on the basis of technology, battery, and range. Based on technology, the market is segmented as plug-in and battery. On the basis of the battery, the market is segmented as sealed lead acid (SLA), li-ion, and others. The market on the basis of the range is classified as below 75 miles, 75-100 miles, and above 100 miles.

The report is an in-depth analysis of the Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Industry. It allows the market players, investors, and interested individuals to understand the market trends and growth opportunities in the space and devise strategies for business growth. It underlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the industry and discusses the market size and share, segmentation, and technology trends that prevail. Information about the key players operating in the market are also discussed.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Direct Purchase a copy of this report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006334/

About Us

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

We are committed to providing highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions by providing market research solutions at an affordable cost.

Contact us

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Home: https://www.theinsightpartners.com