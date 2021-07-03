Electrostatic discharge Protection Devices – Global Market Outlook 2017-2026

According to Publisher, the Global Electrostatic discharge (ESD) Protection Devices Market is accounted for $2712.10 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $4292.11 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Growing number of data centers, increasing usage of mobile devices and rising adoption of IoT are the boosting factors for the market growth. However, factors such as competition among local vendors and design issues are hindering the market growth.

An ESD protection device protects electrical equipment from electrostatic discharges.ESD protection devices channelize an electrostatic surge to the ground in order to protect the device. An ESD protection device is any component which can be damaged by common static charges which build up on people, tools, and other non-conductors or semiconductors. ESD Protection Devices are employed at all points where electrical devices are likely to come in contact with a person or an object. ESD is the transfer of energy between any two objects that are differently charged, which can otherwise be hazardous to the electronic device as well as the user.

Some of the key players profiled in the Electrostatic discharge (ESD) Protection Devices include ROHM Semiconductor, Semtech Corporation, Littelfuse, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Nexperia, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Bourns, Inc. and STMicroelectronics N.V.

Products Covered:

– Self Restoring Fuse

– Ordinary Fuse

– Thermal Fuse

Types Covered:

– Semiconductor based ESD Protection Devices

– Ceramic based ESD Protection Devices

Directionalities Covered:

– Bidirectional

– Unidirectional

Product Types Covered:

– Resin

– Plastic

Applications Covered:

– Power-line Protection

– Data-line Protection

– Computers

– Servers

– Test Equipment

– Mobile Devices

– Digital Screens

– Security and Alarm Systems

– Medical Equipment

– Point-of-Sales Terminals

– Other Applications

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Electrostatic discharge (ESD) Protection Devices Market, By Product

6 Global Electrostatic discharge (ESD) Protection Devices Market, By Type

7 Global Electrostatic discharge (ESD) Protection Devices Market, By Directionality

8 Global Electrostatic discharge (ESD) Protection Devices Market, By Product Type

9 Global Electrostatic discharge (ESD) Protection Devices Market, By Voltage

10 Global Electrostatic discharge (ESD) Protection Devices Market, By Application

11 Global Electrostatic discharge (ESD) Protection Devices Market, By End User

