Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition – Global Market Outlook 2017-2026 | Vocal Technologies, Vesper Technologies, Texas Instruments

According to Publisher, the Global Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market is accounted for $830.36 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $4950.36 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period. The market is propelling due to the rising impact of front-end hardware components on the accurateness of speech and voice recognition, technological development of deep-learning-based far-field microphones and increase in voice control-based smart speakers. However, the rising privacy risk from voice enabled smart home devices is restraining the market. Moreover, one of the major opportunities for the market growth is exploitation of far-field speech and voice recognition in smart home devices.

Far-field speech recognition is an important technology for speech communicationsand intends to permit smart devices to identify distant human speech. This innovation is connected to numerous situations such as smart home appliances, meeting transcription and onboard navigation. In addition, Microphone is regularly used to gather speech signals for far-field speech recognition.

Some of the key players in the market are Xmos, Vocal Technologies, Vesper Technologies, Texas Instruments, Synaptics, Stmicroelectronics, Sensory, Retune-DSP, Qualcomm, Mightyworks, Microsemi, Meeami Technologies, Matrix Labs, Knowles, Harman, Fortemedia, DSP Group, Cirrus Logic, Andrea Electronics and Alango.

Based on Component, Far-field speech and voice recognition systems utilize various microphones in type of a straight or circular array to diminish the effect of noise and reverberation from the nearby environment. Microphones with neural networks and artificial intelligence have enhanced the front-end voice processing. Smart speaker from Google has been at the forefront in sending deep learning-based microphones in their device.

