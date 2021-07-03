Fiber Cement Market Share, Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Key Player, Development Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Synopsis-

Fiber cement, also known as reinforced fiber cement, is a composite building material used in construction. It is mainly composed of Portland cement, fine silica (sand), cellulosic material, and other additives.

Fiber cement products include boards, panels, and siding and are widely used in the construction of residential and commercial buildings due to their fire and impact resistant properties. Fiber cement panels are used for exterior wall cladding, partition walls, ceilings, and decorative applications.

Fiber cement decorative cladding is used for rainscreen applications, while fiber cement boards are used in tunnels, corridors, hotel lobbies, shopping malls, and residential buildings, among others. The application of fiber cement products in residences, commercial buildings, and warehouses, among others, provides resistance to fire, water, and impact. Fiber cement is a low-cost composite material and provides resistance to fungi, mold, and bacteria, thus increasing its durability. Furthermore, the material is inert and, hence, can directly be dumped in landfills without causing harm to the environment.

Get Free Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/874

Top Key Players:

Some of the leading players in the global fiber cement market are James Hardie Industries PLC (Ireland), Alpha Roofing Industries, LLC (US), Allura (US), Cembrit Holding A/S (Denmark), Shandong Cement (China), CSR Limited (Australia), Etex Group NV (Belgium), Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), American Fiber Cement Corporation (US), Nichiha (Japan), and GAF (US).

Regional Analysis:

The global fiber cement market has been studied with respect to five regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global fiber cement market in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid urbanization and increasing residential construction in the region. China, India, Japan, Indonesia, and Australia are the major countries contributing to the growth of the fiber cement market in Asia-Pacific.

North America and the Middle East & Africa are the other substantial markets for fiber cement. Increasing residential construction in Canada and the US is likely to fuel product demand in the coming years. Due to large-scale investments in the construction of residential and commercial buildings, the fiber cement market in the UAE is projected to grow at a significant rate.

The markets in Europe and Latin America are expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period.

Segments:

Fiber Cement Market has been segmented on the basis of material, product, application, end user, and region.

Based on material, the global fiber cement market has been segregated into cellulosic material, sand, Portland cement, and others.

Based on product, the global fiber cement market has been categorized into boards, panels, siding, and others.

By application, the global fiber cement market has been divided into cladding, flooring, inner lining, fire and acoustic walls, partition walls, ceilings, molding & trim, and others.

Residential and non-residential are the major end user segments of the global fiber cement market.

Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the five regions studied for the global fiber cement market

Intended Audience:

Fiber cement manufacturers

Traders and distributors of fiber cement

Research and development institutes

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratories

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscapes