Fitness Trackers Market Exploring Future Growth 2017-2023 and Key Players – Fitbit , Samsung, Xiaomi , Jawbone, Nike, Adidas, Misfit Wearables

The global fitness trackers market size was valued at $17,907 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $62,128 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period.

Fitness trackers are devices used to track and monitor fitness-related data such as calorie consumption, distance covered, heartbeat rate, sleep duration, sweat rate, and body temperature. These devices are wirelessly synced with a smartphone or a computer. They are incorporated with software and sensors to enhance the connectivity to share and exchange data. They are widely used in sports and fitness centers to monitor fitness and health-related parameters.

The global fitness trackers market is currently growing at a significant rate, owing to increase in use of fitness trackers among the young population. In addition, upsurge in disposable income and increase in expenditure on wearable technology propel the growth of the fitness trackers market. Moreover, advancements in technology, increase in health consciousness among consumers, and rise in demand for fitness trackers from fitness centers are some key factors driving the overall market growth. However, high costs of these devices, data theft risk, and rise in competition from local players hamper the fitness trackers market growth.

The report segments the global fitness trackers industry on the basis of device type, display type, sales channel, compatibility, and geography. Based on device type, the market is categorized into fitness bands, smartwatches, and others. By display type, it is classified into monochrome display and colored display. In terms of sales channel, it is divided into online and offline. Depending on compatibility, it is classified into iOS, android, windows, tizen, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Key Players of the Fitness Trackers Market are:

Fitbit , Samsung, Xiaomi , Jawbone, Nike, Adidas, Misfit Wearables , Shenzhen Motto Electronics Co. Ltd., Google LLP, and Apple. Inc.

Major Types of Fitness Trackers covered are:

-Wrist Bands

-Smart Watch

-Others

By Display Type

-Monochrome Display

-Colored Display

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Fitness Trackers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Fitness Trackers market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Fitness Trackers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Fitness Trackers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Fitness Trackers Market Size

2.2 Fitness Trackers Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Fitness Trackers Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Fitness Trackers Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Fitness Trackers Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Fitness Trackers Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Fitness Trackers Sales by Product

4.2 Global Fitness Trackers Revenue by Product

4.3 Fitness Trackers Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Fitness Trackers Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Fitness Trackers industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

