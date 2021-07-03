Forecasting of Fixed Asset Management Solutions Market for Next Nine Years 2027: Topmost Players are ABB, Acumatica, Aptean, AVEVA, IBM, IFS AB, Infor, Oracle, Sage

The fixed asset management solutions involve tracking and maintaining physical assets and equipment of any organization. The market is increasingly gaining popularity with the adoption of smart factory and the introduction of industry 4.0. Fixed asset management solutions ensure proper working of material properties and are essential to overcome disruptions of unplanned downtime, equipment failures, lost and misplaced inventory, and failure to meet regulatory standards or compliance.

The fixed asset management solutions market is anticipated to witness high growth with the rising trend of industry 4.0 and growing adoption of preventative maintenance and IoT technology. Besides, the increasing need for efficient asset management systems to reduce operational cost and improve profits is expected to augment market growth. However, lack of awareness of the associated benefits may hamper the growth of the fixed asset management solutions market. On the other hand, the introduction of big data and analytics coupled with a surge in adoption of automation solutions would showcase significant growth opportunities for the fixed asset management solutions market during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include ABB Group, Acumatica, Inc., Aptean, AVEVA Group Plc, IBM Corporation, IFS AB, Infor, Oracle, Sage Group plc, SAP SE



The “Global Fixed Asset Management Solutions Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of fixed asset management solutions market with detailed market segmentation by components, enterprise size, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global fixed asset management solutions market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fixed asset management solutions market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global fixed asset management solutions market is segmented on the basis of components, enterprise size, deployment type, and industry vertical. By components, the market is segmented as software and services. The market is sub segmented on the basis of services as consulting & implementation and training & support. Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of the deployment type, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premises. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, healthcare and life sciences, IT and telecommunications, and others.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. FIXED ASSET MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. FIXED ASSET MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. FIXED ASSET MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. FIXED ASSET MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENTS

8. FIXED ASSET MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ENTERPRISE SIZE

9. FIXED ASSET MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT TYPE

10. FIXED ASSET MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL

11. FIXED ASSET MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

13. FIXED ASSET MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. ABB GROUP

13.2. ACUMATICA, INC.

13.3. APTEAN

13.4. AVEVA GROUP PLC

13.5. IBM CORPORATION

13.6. IFS AB

13.7. INFOR

13.8. ORACLE

13.9. SAGE GROUP PLC

13.10. SAP SE

14. APPENDIX

