Global BTS Antenna Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global BTS Antenna Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This BTS Antenna market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of BTS Antenna industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

BTS Antennas are components to facilitate the functioning of BTS (Base Transceiver Station Antenna), which focuses electromagnetic energy (RF) in a particular direction. BTS is a piece of equipment that facilitates wireless communication between user equipment (UE) and a network. UEs are devices like mobile phones (handsets), WLL phones, and computers with wireless Internet connectivity. The network can be that of any of the wireless communication technologies like GSM, CDMA, wireless local loop, Wi-Fi, WiMAX or other wide area network (WAN) technology.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the BTS Antenna industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the North America, Europe, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese BTS Antenna production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.

According to this study, over the next five years the BTS Antenna market will register a 7.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6150 million by 2024, from US$ 4020 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in BTS Antenna business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Huawei

CommScope

Comba Telecom

Kathrein

Amphenol

Tongyu

Mobi

RFS

Shenglu

Rosenberger

Laird

Kenbotong

Alpha Wireless

Segmentation by product type:

Single-band BTS Antenna

Multiple-band BTS Antenna

Segmentation by application:

Network

Communication

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global BTS Antenna consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of BTS Antenna market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global BTS Antenna manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the BTS Antenna with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of BTS Antenna submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

