Global Fleet Management Solutions Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Fleet Management Solutions Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Fleet Management Solutions market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Fleet Management Solutions industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

Fleet (vehicle) management can include a range of functions, such as vehicle financing, vehicle maintenance, vehicle telematics, driver management, speed management, fuel management and health and safety management.

Fleet management market has been greatly affected by the rising operational costs rooting from increased demand for utility vehicles, rising expenditure on maintenance, and steady growth in compliance costs. The market has been operating on very meager margins and the need for streamlining operations has been a major driver for growth in the fleet management solutions.

According to this study, over the next five years the Fleet Management Solutions market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Fleet Management Solutions business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Arvento Mobile Systems

Astrata

Autotrac

Digicore Technologies

Fleetio

Verizon Connect

Geotab

ID Systems

Ituran

Masternaut

MIX Telematics

CalAmp

Omnitracs XRS

Sascar

Teletrac Navman

Trimble

Telular

TomTom

Segmentation by product type:

Driver Management

Fleet Analytics

Speed Management

Telematics

Segmentation by application:

Construction

Energy & Utilities

Government

Manufacturing

Transportation

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fleet Management Solutions consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Fleet Management Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fleet Management Solutions manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fleet Management Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Fleet Management Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

