Global Mobile CDN Market : Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2018 to 2026

Global Mobile CDN Market Analysis

According to Market Intelligence, The Global Mobile CDN Market was valued at USD 12.87 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 90.23 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 44.5% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Mobile CDN?

A mobile CDN, or a mobile content delivery network is a network of computers, devices, servers and systems that work to increase the efficiency of the content that is delivered users on a wireless or mobile network. The increase in the revenue, traffic management, reduction of page loading time of websites, network security, easy delivery and high scalability are a few of advantages of the mobile CDN.

Global Mobile CDN Market Outlook

As the number of smart devices increases, the greater the rate of bring your own device adoption as well as the rate of video content over the internet increases. This increase in rate has led to a growing demand for high speed mobile web access. These factors have led a positive influence on the mobile CDN’s market. The costly technology, poor connectivity and the requirement for high quality of service has caused some restraint on the growth of the mobile CDN’s market size.

Global Mobile CDN Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Mobile CDN Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as ChinaCache, Akamai Technologies, AT&T, PeerApp, Ericsson, Highwinds, Internap Corporation, CDNetworks, L-3 Communications Holdings Inc, CenturyLink. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

Global Mobile CDN Market, By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Global Mobile CDN Market, By Type

Video CDN

Non-Video CDN

Global Mobile CDN Market, By Industry

Education

Advertising

Gaming

Retail and Wholesale

Healthcare

Government

Media and Entertainment

Others

Global Mobile CDN Market, By Components

Solution

Traffic management

Network Acceleration

Analytics

Others

Service

Support and Maintenance Service.

Professional Service

Others

Global Mobile CDN Market Geographic Scope

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of the World

