Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Worldwide Will Generate Revenue Growth, forecast to 2026

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Analysis

According to Market Research, The Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market was valued at USD 5.48 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 21.36 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.43% from 2019 to 2026.

What is Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)?

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) also referred as high-throughput sequencing involves application of various technologies for sequencing the nucleotides of human genomes. This method utilizes DNA sequencing technologies that are capable of processing multiple DNA sequences in parallel. Apart from sequencing, it is also useful in identifying rare genetic mutations & variations, analyzing gene expression and discovering cancer causing genetic mutations and many others. NGS technology is also helpful for the researchers to define the genomes of pathogens that may contain details about drug sensitivities, and is used to track the outbreaks.

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Technological Advancements in NGS Platforms such as ISEQ, Ion Genestudio S5 etc., and growing application of NGS in healthcare sector along with enhanced regulatory & reimbursement scenario for NGS-based diagnostic tests have been boosting the market. On the contrary, lacking skilled professional, ethical & legal constraints and standardization concerns in NGS diagnostics might restraint the growth of the market.

Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Surmodics, Inc., Royal DSM, Hydromer Inc., Covalon Technologies Ltd., AST Products, Inc., Abbott, and Precision Coating Company, Inc. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, By Product and Services

• Consumables

o Sample Preparation Consumables

o Other Consumables

• Platforms

o HiSeq

o MiSeq

o Ion Torrent

o SOLiD

o Pacbio Rs II and Sequel System

o Other Sequencing Platforms

• Services

o Sequencing Services

o Data Management Services

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market , By Application

• Diagnostics

• Biomarkers and Cancer

• Reproductive Health

• Personalized Medicine

• Agriculture and Animal Research

• Other

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market , By Technology

• Sequencing by Synthesis

• Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

• Sequencing by Ligation

• Pyrosequencing

• Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing

• Others

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market , By End User

• Academic & Government Research Institutes

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Biotechnology Companies

• Hospitals & Clinics

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

MarketWatch Source

Research Methodology of Market Research:

To know more about the Research Methodology and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

