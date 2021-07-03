Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Progressing Cavity Pumps market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Progressing Cavity Pumps industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

Progressing Cavity Pump (PCP) systems are designed to produce heavy and viscous crudes up to 1,000cSt in low-production and deviated wells with low inflow, high GOR at the pump intake, scales and solids, providing the long term and reliable operation, impossible to achieve by ESP or other Artificial Lift Systems.

The Progressing Cavity Pumps mainly includes Dosing, Flanged, Hopper, Food Grade, etc.. The Food Grade PCP occupies the biggest part of the production. The main production base is located in Europe, so Europe is the largest production region in the world.The global sales of Progressing Cavity Pumps in 2016 have been over 433.5 K Units; the gross margin was 22.60%.

The technology of the Progressing Cavity Pumps is not difficult. And PCP manufacturers is mainly in North America and Europe, and their product can meet the high-end consumer’s demand.

According to this study, over the next five years the Progressing Cavity Pumps market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1130 million by 2024, from US$ 880 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Progressing Cavity Pumps business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Sulzer

Seepex

General Electric (Baker Hughes)

Netzsch

Weatherford

Borets

PCM

CIRCOR (Colfax Fluid Handling)

ITT Bornemann

THE VERDER

Csf

JOHSTADT

Pumpenfabrik Wangen

Nova rotors

VARISCO

BELLIN

Sydex

Segmentation by product type:

Dosing Pump

Flanged Pump

Hopper Pump

Food Grade

Others

Segmentation by application:

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Water & Wastewater Management

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Progressing Cavity Pumps consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Progressing Cavity Pumps market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Progressing Cavity Pumps manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Progressing Cavity Pumps with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Progressing Cavity Pumps submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

