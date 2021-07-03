Global RTLS Market for Healthcare Market : Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2018 to 2026

Global RTLS Market for Healthcare Market Analysis

According to Market Intelligence, the Global RTLS Market for Healthcare was valued at USD 948.2 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 3,486.4 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2018 to 2025.

What is RTLS Market for Healthcare?

A real-time location system (RTLS) is the technology that helps in detecting and tracking the current location of the objects or people in real time. It has numerous application in various sectors such as healthcare, military, supply chain management, retail and many more. RTLS is used in the healthcare industry in order to offer real-time tracking and management services of different medical equipment, staffs, and patients within the healthcare environment. It offers many benefits such as accuracy, easy tracking, improves patient outflow, improved communication, enhanced patient satisfaction and faster services.

Global RTLS Market for Healthcare Market Outlook

Increasing safety and security concerns, diversified product portfolio and growing competitiveness in market have been driving the global RTLS for healthcare market. While data security issues, privacy concerns and high maintenance costs acts a potential restraints for the overall market at a global level.

Global RTLS Market for Healthcare Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global RTLS for healthcare Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Airista, HP, Stanley Healthcare, Zebra, Centrak, Decawave and Emanate Wireless. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

Global RTLS Market For Healthcare, By Device

Hardware

Services

Software

Global RTLS Market For Healthcare, By Technology

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

Infrared

Ultrasound

Others

Global RTLS Market For Healthcare, By Applications

Asset Tracking and Management

Clinical Operations and Work Flow

Patient tracking

Environment monitoring

Others

Global RTLS Market for Healthcare Market Geographic Scope

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Rest of the World

