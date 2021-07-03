Huge Demand for Smart Harvest Market 2019 In-depth Approaches Behind the Success of Top Players like Abundant Robotics, Inc.,AGROBOT,Avl Motion B.V.,Deere & Company,Dogtooth Technologies

The Smart Harvest market report provides a comprehensive analysis with qualitative and quantitative insights of the market by various segment types at global, regional and country level. The report identifies and analyze the growing trends along with major driving factor such as increasing digitization rate, high demands from end-users’ industries, challenges and opportunities within the Smart Harvest market. The report will also consist of exhaustive profiling in terms of their business overview, key financial facts, products and services, SWOT analysis and recent development of key players operating in the market.

The harvest is the time when the farmers reap the crop what they have sown. It is the time of year when vegetables are ripe and ready to be gathered. Smart harvest refers to the uses of various smart devices in the agricultural field that increases the production and thus reduce the overall loss. Smart harvest involves the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), GPS, cloud machine learning, satellite imagery and advanced analytics in the agricultural sector.

Leading Smart Harvest Market Players: Abundant Robotics, Inc.,AGROBOT,Avl Motion B.V.,Deere & Company,Dogtooth Technologies,Energid Technologies Corporation.,Harvest Automation, Inc,Panasonic Corporation,Robert Bosch GmbH,Smart Harvest Ltd

The global smart harvest market is segmented on the basis of site of operation, crop type and component. Based on site of operation, the market is segmented as on-field, greenhouses and indoor farming. On the basis of the crop type the market is segmented into vegetables and fruits. On the basis of the component the market is segmented into hardware and software.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Smart Harvest Market Landscape

4 Key Industry Dynamics

5 Market Analysis- Global

6 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Deployment Model

7 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 –Type

8 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027– Organization Size

9 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

10 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Smart Harvest Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart harvest market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart harvest market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

